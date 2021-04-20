Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)’s stock price traded up 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.34 and last traded at $26.05. 242,312 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 41,499,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.24.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.48 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.69.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $139.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. On average, analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Plug Power by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,161,335 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,599,242,000 after buying an additional 6,007,080 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Plug Power by 252.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,398,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $284,793,000 after buying an additional 6,015,971 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,881,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Plug Power by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $183,546,000 after buying an additional 72,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Plug Power by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,586,676 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $155,534,000 after buying an additional 341,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

