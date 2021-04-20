PlutusDeFi (PLT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.35 Million

PlutusDeFi (CURRENCY:PLT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. PlutusDeFi has a market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of PlutusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlutusDeFi coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000915 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, PlutusDeFi has traded down 30.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00066015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00019288 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.37 or 0.00087393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $347.70 or 0.00628147 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00040261 BTC.

About PlutusDeFi

PlutusDeFi (PLT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2020. PlutusDeFi’s total supply is 107,790,338 coins and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 coins. The official message board for PlutusDeFi is medium.com/plutusdefi . PlutusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @adddotxyz . The official website for PlutusDeFi is plutusdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz upholds the core values of decentralization. That’s why ADD.xyz’s Defi-As-A-Service solutions focus on user privacy, anonymity and maintaining sovereignty over users wealth. ADD.xyz aims to makes it easy to enter the world of decentralized finance. PlutusDeFi is rebranding its platform to Add.xyz. Please, visit the announcement page. “

PlutusDeFi Coin Trading

