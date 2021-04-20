POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $19.88

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.88 and last traded at $19.88, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.88.

PORBF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded POLA Orbis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut POLA Orbis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of POLA Orbis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Get POLA Orbis alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.29. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.43 and a beta of 0.33.

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for POLA Orbis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POLA Orbis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.