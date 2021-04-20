Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 722 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $2,118,088,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 537.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,271,486,000 after acquiring an additional 611,904 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,183,689,000 after acquiring an additional 311,706 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 57,108.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 249,563 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,526,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,248,000 after acquiring an additional 158,383 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,104 shares of company stock valued at $35,725,438. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,302.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,125.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,869.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,209.71 and a 12-month high of $2,318.45.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,342.42.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

