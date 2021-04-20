Polkadex Achieves Market Capitalization of $47.01 Million (PDEX)

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 20th. Over the last seven days, Polkadex has traded flat against the dollar. One Polkadex coin can now be purchased for approximately $23.94 or 0.00042540 BTC on exchanges. Polkadex has a market capitalization of $47.01 million and approximately $8.75 million worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00062617 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.32 or 0.00272455 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $559.87 or 0.00994904 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00026053 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $379.44 or 0.00674270 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,322.95 or 1.00086628 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Polkadex Coin Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,963,860 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Polkadex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkadex using one of the exchanges listed above.

