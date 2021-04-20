Polkadot Price Down 17% This Week (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 20th. Polkadot has a total market capitalization of $32.68 billion and $2.99 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkadot coin can now be purchased for $35.08 or 0.00062645 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Polkadot has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.72 or 0.00279878 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $553.11 or 0.00987789 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00025705 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $366.45 or 0.00654433 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,217.42 or 1.00397631 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.10 or 0.00182344 BTC.

Polkadot Profile

Polkadot’s launch date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,067,084,812 coins and its circulating supply is 931,560,697 coins. The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

