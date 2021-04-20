Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.69 Million

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. In the last seven days, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can now be bought for $311.95 or 0.00563761 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polyient Games Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $5.69 million and approximately $2,342.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00068326 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00021009 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.99 or 0.00093964 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.73 or 0.00641083 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00049349 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Coin Profile

Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,232 coins. The official message board for Polyient Games Governance Token is medium.com/polyient-games . The official website for Polyient Games Governance Token is www.polyient.games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

