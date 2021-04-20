PolySwarm Market Capitalization Reaches $18.49 Million (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 20th. During the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar. PolySwarm has a total market capitalization of $18.49 million and approximately $38,570.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolySwarm coin can currently be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PolySwarm alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00065354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00019616 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.13 or 0.00088869 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $351.96 or 0.00636666 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00042843 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

PolySwarm Profile

PolySwarm (NCT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm . PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

PolySwarm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PolySwarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolySwarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.