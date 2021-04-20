PopularCoin (POP) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 22% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. In the last week, PopularCoin has traded 31% higher against the dollar. One PopularCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. PopularCoin has a market cap of $361,675.09 and $1.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PopularCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $254.74 or 0.00455588 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00054149 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,034.07 or 1.00211939 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00035440 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00012127 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003894 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.60 or 0.00120898 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000407 BTC.

PopularCoin Coin Profile

PopularCoin (POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,156,659,346 coins. PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com . The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology . PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PopularCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PopularCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PopularCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PopularCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.