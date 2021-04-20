Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Trading Down 8.5%

Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)’s stock price fell 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.34 and last traded at $12.36. 106,744 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,208,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.51.

PRCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Get Porch Group alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.51.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 80,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $1,418,408.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Asha Sharma sold 180,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $3,131,446.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,175.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the fourth quarter worth $50,209,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,140,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,176,000. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,147,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,784,000. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform for home service companies. It provides moving concierge services that helps homebuyers to save time and make decisions on critical services, including insurance, moving, security, TV/internet, home repair and improvement, and others. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.