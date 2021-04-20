Porvair (LON:PRV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Porvair (LON:PRV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

PRV stock opened at GBX 587 ($7.67) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 552.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 540.88. Porvair has a twelve month low of GBX 422 ($5.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 680 ($8.88). The company has a market capitalization of £270.99 million and a P/E ratio of 31.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.75.

Porvair Company Profile

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

