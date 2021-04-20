Porvair (LON:PRV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Porvair (LON:PRV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
PRV stock opened at GBX 587 ($7.67) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 552.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 540.88. Porvair has a twelve month low of GBX 422 ($5.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 680 ($8.88). The company has a market capitalization of £270.99 million and a P/E ratio of 31.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.75.
Porvair Company Profile
Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
Receive News & Ratings for Porvair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porvair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.