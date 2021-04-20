Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $36.20

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.20 and last traded at $37.19, with a volume of 14010 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.66.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Poshmark from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Poshmark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.38.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.24.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The clothing resale marketplace reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $69.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.15 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Poshmark news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 17,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $740,491.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,491.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 11,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $492,688.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,653 shares in the company, valued at $492,688.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,755 shares of company stock valued at $2,145,921.

Poshmark Company Profile (NASDAQ:POSH)

Poshmark, Inc owns and operates a social marketplace to buy and sell lifestyle products in the United States and Canada. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, and beauty products, as well as accessories. As of September 30, 2020, it had 31.7 million active users, 6.2 million active buyers, and 4.5 million active sellers.

