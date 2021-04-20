Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Potbelly’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.31). Potbelly posted earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Potbelly will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.60). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Potbelly.

Get Potbelly alerts:

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). Potbelly had a negative net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%. The business had revenue of $74.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.95 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

PBPB stock opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Potbelly has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $6.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.90. The firm has a market cap of $172.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.60.

In related news, CFO Steven Cirulis sold 9,076 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $50,825.60. Also, CEO Robert D. Wright sold 132,149 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $737,391.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 738,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,120,299.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,130 shares of company stock worth $910,352 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBPB. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 102,414 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Potbelly during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Potbelly during the 4th quarter worth about $614,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 569,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Potbelly during the 4th quarter worth about $2,608,000. Institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 40 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Potbelly (PBPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.