PPD (PPD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. PPD had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PPD to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PPD alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PPD opened at $46.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion and a PE ratio of 308.00. PPD has a fifty-two week low of $21.46 and a fifty-two week high of $46.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.86 and a 200-day moving average of $35.87.

In other news, insider David Michael Johnston sold 60,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $2,176,351.56. Also, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $2,929,240.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,466,661.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 282,492 shares of company stock valued at $10,997,846.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PPD. Evercore ISI cut PPD to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho lowered PPD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair lowered PPD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.50 price objective on shares of PPD in a research note on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

About PPD

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.