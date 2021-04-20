PPL (NYSE:PPL) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PPL. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

Shares of PPL stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $28.81. 25,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,165,235. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.25. PPL has a twelve month low of $23.71 and a twelve month high of $30.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PPL will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $133,485.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,893.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $734,146.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,090.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $996,674. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management purchased a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $0. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

