PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.95.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PREKF. Scotiabank raised their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from $13.00 to $14.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $11.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.72.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

