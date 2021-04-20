PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target Raised to C$15.00 at CIBC

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its target price increased by research analysts at CIBC to C$15.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$12.00 price objective on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$14.25 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.14.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock traded down C$0.52 on Tuesday, reaching C$13.37. 245,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,948. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.39. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1-year low of C$7.83 and a 1-year high of C$14.68. The company has a market cap of C$2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.67.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$47.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.