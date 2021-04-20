PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) PT Set at C$17.00 by Raymond James

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) has been given a C$17.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PSK. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$10.40 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.14.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

PrairieSky Royalty stock traded down C$0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$13.16. 1,023,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,661. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12 month low of C$7.83 and a 12 month high of C$14.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.07.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$47.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.