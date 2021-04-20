PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$15.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. CIBC raised their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty to C$15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$14.25 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.14.

Shares of TSE:PSK traded down C$0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$13.37. The stock had a trading volume of 245,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,948. The company has a market cap of C$2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of C$7.83 and a 1 year high of C$14.68.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$47.00 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

