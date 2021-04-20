Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Stock Position Lessened by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 80.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,112 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 436,726 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.71% of Preferred Bank worth $5,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $762,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 48.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFBC opened at $68.10 on Tuesday. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $69.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.82 and a 200-day moving average of $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.47.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $47.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.06%.

PFBC has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

