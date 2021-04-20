Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Shares Up 3.2%

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD)’s share price shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.02 and last traded at $32.49. 2,320 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 225,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.48.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRLD. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.20.

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.65.

In other Prelude Therapeutics news, EVP Christopher Pierce sold 828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $33,186.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,486.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Peggy Scherle sold 15,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $604,194.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,705.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRLD. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.