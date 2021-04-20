Premier Oil (LON:PMO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.73

Premier Oil plc (LON:PMO)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.73 ($0.27) and traded as high as GBX 24 ($0.31). Premier Oil shares last traded at GBX 22.40 ($0.29), with a volume of 40,864,783 shares.

PMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued an “under review” rating and set a GBX 24 ($0.31) price target on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank downgraded Premier Oil to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 18 ($0.24) to GBX 17 ($0.22) in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 34.33 ($0.45).

The company has a market capitalization of £207.32 million and a P/E ratio of -0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 571.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 26.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 20.73.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.

