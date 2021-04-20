PressOne (PRS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $6,609.00

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. In the last seven days, PressOne has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One PressOne coin can currently be purchased for $0.0394 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PressOne has a market cap of $11.22 million and $6,609.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PressOne alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00069445 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00020837 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00093442 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $365.15 or 0.00643894 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00049235 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

PressOne Profile

PressOne is a coin. It launched on January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 coins. The official message board for PressOne is medium.com/@pressone . The official website for PressOne is press.one . PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Press.One is a content distribution service based on the blockchain, similar in style to services like Steemit, which reward content creators in cryptocurrency based on the value of their contributions to the community. “

PressOne Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PressOne should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PressOne using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PressOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PressOne and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.