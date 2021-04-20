PRIA Hits Market Capitalization of $524,360.62 (PRIA)

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 20th. During the last week, PRIA has traded down 34.2% against the dollar. PRIA has a total market cap of $524,360.62 and $15,532.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRIA coin can now be bought for approximately $7.56 or 0.00013533 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00067536 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00020148 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.80 or 0.00090930 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.07 or 0.00649881 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00044506 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

PRIA Coin Profile

PRIA is a coin. The official website for PRIA is pria.eth.link . PRIA’s official Twitter account is @defi_labs_

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

PRIA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

