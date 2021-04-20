Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.33.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist increased their target price on Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Primerica from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.
In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total transaction of $428,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,809.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PRI traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $157.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,537. Primerica has a one year low of $91.77 and a one year high of $163.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.44.
Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The firm had revenue of $594.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Primerica will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 22.30%.
Primerica Company Profile
Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.
