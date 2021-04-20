Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Price Target Raised to $188.00

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) had its price target increased by analysts at Truist Securities from $165.00 to $188.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 19.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PRI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primerica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.57.

Shares of Primerica stock traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $157.80. 1,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,537. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.21. Primerica has a fifty-two week low of $91.77 and a fifty-two week high of $163.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.44.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $594.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.43 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Primerica will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total value of $428,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,809.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Primerica by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 50,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Primerica by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Primerica by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Primerica by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 174,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

