Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 2,442 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,320 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,275,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,474,940,000 after buying an additional 765,752 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $106,950,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $678,548,000 after buying an additional 651,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,484,794 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $236,097,000 after buying an additional 582,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,176,680 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $187,107,000 after buying an additional 413,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Josef Kaeser sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total transaction of $2,979,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,750,338.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $5,738,915.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $182.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $213.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.13.

NXPI stock opened at $194.76 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $216.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -367.47, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.44.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

