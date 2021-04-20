Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 175,140 Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 175,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,850,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Vontier as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VNT. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Shares of VNT opened at $31.59 on Tuesday. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.25.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $815.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

