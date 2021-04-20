Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 15,444 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 131.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,444 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dohj LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 16,751 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,950,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. First United Bank Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO opened at $229.30 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.33 and a fifty-two week high of $231.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

