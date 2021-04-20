Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 65,489 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 628,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 65,489 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of TechnipFMC worth $5,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 521.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FTI. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, March 1st. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.21 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.32.

NYSE:FTI opened at $7.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average is $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.10. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $13.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

