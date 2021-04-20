Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,563 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Tivity Health worth $6,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 59.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 17,816 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the third quarter valued at $251,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the third quarter valued at $260,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the third quarter valued at $415,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TVTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Tivity Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tivity Health from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Tivity Health from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tivity Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Shares of TVTY opened at $23.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.45 and its 200 day moving average is $20.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $25.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $100.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.55 million. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 128.43% and a negative net margin of 47.44%. Equities research analysts predict that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Tivity Health Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

