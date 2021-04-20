Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,821 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.69% of Heritage Financial worth $5,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the third quarter valued at $189,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $28.10 on Tuesday. Heritage Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $30.86. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $63.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.72%.

Several research firms have commented on HFWA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Heritage Financial in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

In related news, Director Brian Charneski sold 3,325 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $98,719.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Heritage Financial Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.