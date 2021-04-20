Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $5.02 Million Holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,178 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $5,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the third quarter worth about $587,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 70.4% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,766 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the third quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $554,000. 67.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $35,162.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,641.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 1,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $37,966.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,555.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,286 shares of company stock valued at $346,958 in the last three months. 35.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $29.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.88 and a beta of 0.69. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.20 million. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 2.16%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

