Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $5.06 Million Holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,909 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.53% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $5,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 9,031 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $854,000. Institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

AMPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $825.04 million, a PE ratio of 123.57 and a beta of 0.87. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.79 and a twelve month high of $22.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $95.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.29 million. On average, research analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 25,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total value of $483,017.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,246,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,445,603.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 37,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $699,068.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,246,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,411,988.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 159,560 shares of company stock worth $2,992,288. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

