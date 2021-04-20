Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $5.48 Million Stock Holdings in Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,941 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Viad worth $5,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Viad by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viad during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Viad by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 24,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Viad by 7.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Viad by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of NYSE VVI opened at $40.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $830.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.58. Viad Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $27.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.90 million. Viad had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 18.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that Viad Corp. will post -6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viad news, Director Andrew B. Benett acquired 1,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.91 per share, with a total value of $50,799.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,086.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ellen M. Ingersoll sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $459,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,645.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event accommodation solutions, including researching and selection of local hotels, negotiating and contracting, room block management, group reservation management, rate integrity and monitoring, marketing, on-site, and post-event reporting; and registration and data analytics comprising registration and ticketing, lead management, reporting and analytics, web-based enterprise-wide application, and software-as-a-service model or partial and fully managed options.

