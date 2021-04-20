Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $5.78 Million Stock Position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47,701 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.29% of Herman Miller worth $5,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Herman Miller by 2,148.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,235,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091,693 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Herman Miller by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 858,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,030,000 after purchasing an additional 39,075 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Herman Miller by 213.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 765,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,877,000 after purchasing an additional 521,345 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Herman Miller by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 738,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,950,000 after purchasing an additional 155,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,050,000 after acquiring an additional 44,942 shares in the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLHR stock opened at $40.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -202.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day moving average of $37.07. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $44.90.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $590.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.27 million. Herman Miller had a positive return on equity of 23.25% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. Herman Miller’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 27th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

