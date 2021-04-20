Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $5.89 Million Stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 839,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,012 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Coty worth $5,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COTY stock opened at $9.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 2.25. Coty Inc. has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $9.60.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. Coty’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COTY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.69.

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 75,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 446,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,175.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

