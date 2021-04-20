Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $6.08 Million Stock Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Avis Budget Group worth $6,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 13.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 18,604 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 211.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,545,000 after acquiring an additional 297,694 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Avis Budget Group news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $518,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,524.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Choi purchased 23,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.88 per share, with a total value of $1,088,961.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $78.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.03. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $79.99. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 2.31.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. On average, research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post -6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

