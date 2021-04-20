Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,133 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.48% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $5,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 62.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monarch Casino & Resort has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Shares of MCRI opened at $65.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 85.20 and a beta of 1.66. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $58.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.60 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 7.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.