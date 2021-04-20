Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,044 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.65% of Seacor worth $5,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Seacor by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,994,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,124,000 after buying an additional 96,539 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seacor in the fourth quarter valued at $20,030,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Seacor by 1,129.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 286,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after purchasing an additional 262,835 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Seacor by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,814,000 after purchasing an additional 186,568 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seacor in the fourth quarter valued at $10,841,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seacor alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of Seacor stock opened at $41.50 on Tuesday. Seacor Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $43.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.71 million, a P/E ratio of 79.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.75.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $213.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.27 million. Seacor had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 1.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seacor Holdings Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Seacor Company Profile

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Seacor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.