Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $6,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA FSB grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,073,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,792 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,035,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,283,000 after purchasing an additional 84,468 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,094,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,081,000 after purchasing an additional 298,714 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 677,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,642,000 after purchasing an additional 15,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 667,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,703,000 after purchasing an additional 31,871 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWS opened at $112.92 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $64.85 and a 52 week high of $113.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.40.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

