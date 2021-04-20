Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.66% of Standard Motor Products worth $6,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SMP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 572.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. 77.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMP stock opened at $43.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $972.98 million, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.94 and a 12-month high of $55.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.44.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $282.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.29 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

SMP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

