Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 15,987 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,987 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.42% of Heartland Express worth $6,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,088,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,407,000 after purchasing an additional 128,982 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 550.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,670,000 after buying an additional 826,017 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 656,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,882,000 after purchasing an additional 31,755 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the fourth quarter worth $10,299,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 459,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,542 shares in the last quarter. 57.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

NASDAQ HTLD opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.99. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.54.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $155.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is presently 8.99%.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.