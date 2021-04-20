Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 18,159 Shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,159 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Hanger worth $5,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Hanger by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Hanger by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 112,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hanger by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Hanger by 2.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Hanger by 7.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of Hanger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $348,300.00. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HNGR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Hanger from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

HNGR opened at $24.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $930.88 million, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.28. Hanger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.13 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $277.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.92 million. Hanger had a return on equity of 237.97% and a net margin of 3.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hanger, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

