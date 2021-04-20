Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 27,048 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 683,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 27,048 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.69% of Oceaneering International worth $5,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,027,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,166,000 after purchasing an additional 353,267 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 210,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 66,480 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at $828,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 53,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 7,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 798,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,350,000 after acquiring an additional 200,192 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oceaneering International stock opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 3.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day moving average is $8.67. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $424.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.66 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 37.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.26.

In related news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 68,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $993,815.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,680.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

