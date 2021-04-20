Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,547 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,567 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,547 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Agilysys worth $5,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGYS. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 631,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,234,000 after buying an additional 366,326 shares in the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,553,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,622,000 after buying an additional 205,146 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,986,869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,634,000 after purchasing an additional 79,058 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 41,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 16,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Agilysys alerts:

NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $49.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -43.97 and a beta of 1.41. Agilysys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $64.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.19.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $150,700.00. Also, SVP Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $452,000.00. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AGYS shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.