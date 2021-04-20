Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 9,060 Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,060 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of The Chefs’ Warehouse worth $5,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,864,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,651,000 after buying an additional 1,017,530 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,587,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,786,000 after purchasing an additional 519,646 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 846,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,751,000 after purchasing an additional 217,168 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 495,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,722,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $32.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.98 and a beta of 2.46. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $34.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $281.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHEF shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Chefs’ Warehouse currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

In other The Chefs’ Warehouse news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $613,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 121,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,080.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

