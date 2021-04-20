Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,680 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.68% of Meredith worth $5,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Meredith during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Meredith by 25.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meredith during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Meredith during the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meredith during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Meredith alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Meredith from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Benchmark raised Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Meredith from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NYSE MDP opened at $30.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.97. Meredith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.50.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.07. Meredith had a positive return on equity of 37.46% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $901.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meredith Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Meredith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meredith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.