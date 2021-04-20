Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 877,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,403 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Extreme Networks worth $6,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth $5,389,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,706,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,762,000 after acquiring an additional 709,036 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,607,000 after acquiring an additional 390,831 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,612,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,351,000 after acquiring an additional 382,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,142,000 after acquiring an additional 255,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 38,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $308,431.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,136 shares in the company, valued at $4,761,672.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $232,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,153.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,531 shares of company stock valued at $993,431. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $11.12.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $242.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.01 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXTR. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extreme Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

