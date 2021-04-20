Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,337 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,173 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Ichor worth $5,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ichor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ichor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Ichor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Ichor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. 78.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,281,159.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $1,036,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 149,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,202,208.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock worth $2,196,650. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICHR opened at $57.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.05 and a 200 day moving average of $37.44. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $63.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen upped their price target on Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley upped their price target on Ichor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Ichor from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ichor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.63.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

